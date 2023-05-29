St Johnstone 2-0 Livingston: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after St Johnstone finished their Scottish Premiership season with a 2-0 win over Livingston.

Here's what you had to say:

Gav: A good end to the season means we have finished what looked like being a disastrous season with a smile on our faces. Would love to see Kane and Wotherspoon stay, but the main target has to be reducing squad numbers while improving the quality - a tough ask for a rookie manager amid uncertainty over the club's ownership. Would take ninth again next year.

Bill: Adam Montgomery was outstanding yesterday. Hope he comes back for another year.