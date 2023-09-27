Marco Silva wants to see improvements from Fulham despite their Carabao Cup win over Norwich: "We had some good moments but we missed many chances to kill the game before and to score more goals. Until the moment [Iwobi's goal] we did not take the goal and against this type of team who have enthusiasm in this competition the game was tough and was always open.

"We created a big number of chances but we need to be more ruthless and effective. We have to finish moments when the ball is inside the box. We had it from the right and from the left so many times.

"We need to be more assertive in those moments because we created enough.

On Iwobi's first goal and why he signed the midfielder: "As you know he's a player I know really well and I was responsible for him to sign for Everton as well. I know what he can do as a player for ourselves in different positions on the pitch. He has qualities, he's dynamic and his energy as well is going to make him an important player for us."