Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace joint owner John Textor has purchased a 90% stake in French club Olympique Lyonnais. The club, who finished 8th in Ligue 1 last season, confirmed that Textor had purchased a significant stake in the club on Monday night.

The American businessman invested £90m in Crystal Palace last year, which allowed the club to sign players in Patrick Vieira’s first transfer window and upgrade the academy to category one status.

BBC Sport understands Textor is very interested in creating a global portfolio of clubs. Alongside his stake in Lyon, he holds a 40% stake in Crystal Palace, an 80% stake in RWD Molenbeek and a 90% Stake in Brazilian club Botafogo.