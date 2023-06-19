The new Premier League season is on the way.

We asked who you would recruit for the 2023-24 season? And who would make your starting XI for the opening day?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Alex: Whatever signings Newcastle make this summer, I suspect the starting XI on the opening day will look very familiar to a line-up from the season just gone. Eddie Howe tends to ease in the new signings.

George: Newcastle have had a great campaign this season but we still need to strengthen our squad if we want to stay in the top four next season.

Neil: My line up would be - Diogo Costa, Joshua Kimmich, Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Big Dan Burn, Bruno G, Sean Longstaff, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Kylian Mbappe.

Andrew: Pope, Trippier, Maguire/Laporte, Botman, Tierney, Guimaraes, Lonstaff/Joelinton, Ward-Prowse/Lingard, Almiron, Abraham (Tammy), Isak. But, I know this is unrealistic! We are fixated on Maddison who is not bringing anything new to the squad. But I trust Howe!