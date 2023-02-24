Manchester United's win was the first time Barcelona have lost a game in which they led at half-time since April 2021. They had been unbeaten in 37 successive matches in which they had led at the break.

Only Marcus Rashford (17) has scored more goals for United at Old Trafford this season than Fred's five.

Since making his Manchester United debut in February 2020, Bruno Fernandes (25 – 12 goals, 13 assists) is one of just five players to have been directly involved in 25 or more goals in major European competitions, alongside Robert Lewandowski (37), Kylian Mbappe (33), Karim Benzema (27) and Mohamed Salah (27).