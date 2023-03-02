C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV, external

The best goal I have seen my team score will have to be from 'King' Thierry Henry. There are so many to choose from given the collection our prolific, all-time leading goal scorer boasts.

My favourite is the two touch; flicking the ball up and volleying it into the top corner of the net against our rivals Manchester United, resulting in a 1-0 Arsenal win - courtesy of an absolute beauty of a goal back in October 2000.

This goal is absolute, class, quality and precision and came in match between two rivals. The quality of this goal left the keeper with absolutely no chance. I love a long-range goal and this from Henry is definitely an iconic one.

