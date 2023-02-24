New Leeds boss Gracia has visa approved

Javi Gracia’s visa has been confirmed and his backroom staff has been assembled at Leeds United.

After working alongside Gracia at Watford, Valencia and Al Sadd, Zigor Aranalde arrives at Elland Road as assistant manager.

Gracia's former Real Sociedad team-mate Mikel Antia also arrives as an assistant coach, along with Juan Jose Solla, who has worked with Gracia for a number of years.

Michael Skubala will remain with the first team, with Paco Gallardo replacing him in charge of the Under-21 side.