Reaching the 40-point mark is normally seen as enough to ensure Premier League survival. Not so this year. With so many teams scrambling for safety, a little less would do it.

Data specialists Nielsen's Gracenote reckon that if any team finishes the season with 37 points there is a 0.3% chance they will be relegated, although for 36 points it's just 2%.

Check out the table below for a full rundown of what the data says may be needed to beat the drop.