Ryan Mason has shown his credentials as a coach in his two games in charge of Tottenham as interim boss.

That is the view of former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly, who says Mason has got performances out of players that the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte couldn't.

Since replacing Cristian Stellini, Mason has overseen the 2-2 draw with Manchester United - when Spurs fought back from 2-0 down - and Sunday's 4-3 defeat by Liverpool - when they found themselves 3-0 down inside 15 minutes but almost recovered to snatch a point.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "When he came out of football, I worked with him a couple of times in the media and he always spoke so well and analysed the game really clearly.

"If you are working under the likes of Mourinho and Conte, you can take bits from them in the way they coach.

"He comes across in a better way [with the press] and his stock will be much higher now. He’s getting a tune out of these players that those managers couldn’t, so it’s going to be really big for him if he wants an opportunity elsewhere."

