By any metric, Pep Guardiola is "the greatest manager of all time", and a second Treble with a second club simply underlines that status.

That is the view of European football expert Julien Laurens who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast how he evaluates successful managers - and how Guardiola ticks every box.

"There are three criteria I use," he explained. "The number of trophies won, the style of play and how much he improves players.

"The trophies speak for themselves with Pep, as does the style of play, but almost all of the players here became world class after working with him

"That is something not many managers in world football can provide."

By winning the Champions League against Inter on Saturday, Guardiola added an English Treble to the Spanish one he achieved with Barcelona in 2011.

Former Real Madrid centre-back Jonathan Woodgate agreed on the City boss's status, saying: "He changes the way we look at football and does things that no one has ever seen before.

"He improves every player he gets hold of but not only that, he creates a really strong team unit.

"The spirit gets them over the line. When they needed that against Inter, they got it."

