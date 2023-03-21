D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

If there was any mitigation to why Steven Gerrard ultimately failed at Aston Villa, it would be the long-term injuries to his key signings of Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara.

Unai Emery certainly had the good fortune of Kamara actually returning from months on the sidelines to the squad of his first game in charge as Villa boss.

But, fast forward to last weekend and looking at the unchanged first XI that put in probably Villa’s most consummate performance of the season in their 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, both Kamara and Carlos were absent.

Also missing from it were Gerrard’s two other major signings, Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne.

Bar Emery’s signing of left-back Alex Moreno, this was very much the team built under Dean Smith. A team where pretty much every player was vastly underachieving.

The key to Emery’s success so far has been tapping into the potential upside of these players and seeing them respond positively to a style where emphasis is on controlling games by playing it out from the back.

They are learning in-game, Emery’s preferred educational method. There have been teething problems, but the past couple of games have seen a marked improvement.

Villa are certainly moving in the right direction for next season but, if they win at Stamford Bridge immediately after the break and move into the top half (Villa have the third best Premier League away record since Emery took over), their season will suddenly fizz with opportunity in the here and now.