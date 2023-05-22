We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Wolves and Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Lee: Great game shame we didn’t win, but then this game probably sums up our season. Should have been more clinical and scored more - but didn’t. That said, it was a good result under the circumstances. Looking forward to Arsenal next week.

Paul: This game summed up Wolves' season in a nutshell. All bark and no bite. We need to be more clinical and finish teams off or we are going to keep dropping points. Much work to be done in the summer because the team needs another freshen-up after a big spend this year. Looks like farewell to Ruben Neves. Good luck and thanks for all you've done.

Dave: An absolute disaster of a final minute for the Wolves goalkeeper. All over the place. Two fumbles/errors basically handed Everton their goal!

Malcolm: The quality of Wolves' play seems to rise and fall according to the position in the league of the team they are playing. I always woŕry more when they play a team below them in the league than when they play a team above them!

Everton fans

Keith: Terrible game - but we will take the point. Nothing but a win against Bournemouth will be good enough, but without Dominic Calvert-Lewin it is going to be tough. We need Eddie Howe, David Moyes and Richarlison to help us out now. Headlines at the ready!

Ed: Didn't expect much from this game. If we can't get results against Wolves and Bournemouth then we simply do not deserve to stay in the Premier League. Our fixtures are kinder than Leeds' and Leicester's so it's very much in our hands.

Frecks: They never stopped trying and for large parts of the game were the better side. They definitely deserved something out of the game.

Steve: Another poor performance with too many of the current crop of players thinking that they are better than they actually are. As an Everton supporter for 60 years, I think the entire board needs to go and if we do go down give Sean Dyche the freedom to do what he needs to do to gat us back up and competitive.