'We want consistency, but that's the last thing VAR is providing'

Jamie Beatson, www.WeArePerth.co.uk, external

I fully understand why Dan Phillips was sent off on Saturday. The still image and slow motion replay makes the contact look awful.

But, it’s clearly a complete accident. He’s not moving with any real speed or force. He’s not diving in to a tackle. He’s clearly trying to turn with the ball and actually takes the touch away from Flynn, as Flynn comes to challenge Phillips.

Indeed, it is the St Mirren player making a tackle. Yes, the contact looks bad - it could well have been a bad injury - but ultimately the player was able to continue. I don’t think you can say Phillips went in too hard, was out of control or anything of the like. His foot is parallel to the ground and isn’t excessively high for the action he was making.

Do we really need to be sending players off on the basis of how the contact looks in a still or slow motion without taking any context in to account? I’m not so sure. No mitigation for what is clearly unintentional and where no aggravating factors are involved?

It’s a game changing decision and it involves a man being sent off who isn’t even making a tackle - indeed is being tackled himself - when the contact occurs.

Contrast that with Ryan Jack’s challenge on Adam Montgomery at Ibrox. There was a player flying in out of control and at full speed in a lunging motion. He gets nowhere near the ball. He connects with Montgomery in pretty much the same place as Phillips connects with Flynn, except at full speed. But a referee looks at it and decides it is only a yellow despite the aggravating factors that don’t exist for Phillips clearly being in play.

All we want is consistency, but that is the last thing VAR is providing.