Listen: United fans have their say on summer moves
- Published
"Erik ten Hag has already failed."
So believes Manchester United fan Alan, who called up Robbie Savage and Laura Bassett for a special summer edition of BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 football phone-in.
It’s been a difficult week at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo expressing a desire to leave the club, a long-mooted move for Frenkie de Jong hitting the buffers and Christian Eriksen agreeing terms but, as yet, not having a deal confirmed.