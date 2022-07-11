Listen: United fans have their say on summer moves

Erik ten HagGetty Images

"Erik ten Hag has already failed."

So believes Manchester United fan Alan, who called up Robbie Savage and Laura Bassett for a special summer edition of BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 football phone-in.

It’s been a difficult week at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo expressing a desire to leave the club, a long-mooted move for Frenkie de Jong hitting the buffers and Christian Eriksen agreeing terms but, as yet, not having a deal confirmed.

