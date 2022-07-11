"Erik ten Hag has already failed."

So believes Manchester United fan Alan, who called up Robbie Savage and Laura Bassett for a special summer edition of BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 football phone-in.

It’s been a difficult week at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo expressing a desire to leave the club, a long-mooted move for Frenkie de Jong hitting the buffers and Christian Eriksen agreeing terms but, as yet, not having a deal confirmed.

