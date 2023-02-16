Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Paolo di Canio is West Ham’s biggest cult hero.

In 2011, he gave me a memory to last a lifetime, lifting me into the box from the stand to take a picture, then slowly lowering me back down to my dad.

His passion and love for our club is rarely replicated by players in this era. In return for his dedication, fans still chant his name despite his departure 20 years ago. That goal against Wimbledon in 2000 was always shown before kick-off at Upton Park just to get the crowd pumping.

He speaks so highly of being associated with the Hammers, and that passion is all we desire from our players.

