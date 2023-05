Barcelona have set an asking price of 80m euros (£70m) for Brazil winger Raphinha, with Newcastle United and Chelsea keen to bring the former Leeds United player, 26, back to the Premier League. (Sport - in Spanish), external

The Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth and scout Mick Tait have both been to Blackburn Rovers to watch 18-year-old English midfielder Adam Wharton. (Mail), external

