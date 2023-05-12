Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray is backing West Ham to reach the Europa Conference League final after their first-leg victory against the Dutch side.

Despite the Hammers not being at their best in Thursday's 2-1 win, Murray said reaching the final is all about results and not performances.

"I think West Ham have got enough to get into the final," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily. "Alkmaar just lacked a little bit of cutting edge and West Ham are quite a resolute team. I think they will grow in confidence in the second leg.

"I don’t think they can play any worse. They didn’t play bad but I expect more from West Ham, especially travelling away. I think they will put Alkmaar to bed and get into the final.

"AZ Alkmaar were probably the better of the two teams, but at this stage of the competition, they weren't pretty West Ham but they got the job done."

Alkmaar are fourth in the Eredivisie, just two points behind third-placed Ajax, with five games to go.

"David Moyes would have liked a bigger advantage going to the Netherlands because Alkmaar have a history of turning teams over at home," said Murray.

"But it is all about getting to Prague on 7 June - it's not about how you do it, it's about getting there. They are heading to the Netherlands with an advantage, and at this stage of the competition, that is massive.

"Despite that, I don't think they should be approaching a game in the mindset of protecting something. I would like to see West Ham impose themselves on Alkmaar but I think David Moyes will be cautious as he so often is.

"I think Alkmaar will have the lion’s share of possession and West Ham will try to hit them on the counter."

