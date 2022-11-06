Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

T﻿he message coming out of the away dressing room was a measure of how far Newcastle have come under Eddie Howe.

A﻿fter an emphatic victory which earned a sixth win in seven matches and moved the Magpies to third in the Premier League, Howe and his players all spoke about a performance which was below the team's recent standards.

T﻿he passing was not as smooth as they would have liked and an element of control was lacking.

B﻿ut what they did superbly was finish the opportunities which they created.

M﻿iguel Almiron, a player reborn under Howe, epitomises the confidence flowing through the side and continued his hot streak with a seventh goal in seven games.

O﻿nce substitute Chris Wood buried the second, it felt like game over. Joe Willock made sure it was before Bruno Guimaraes restored the three-goal cushion after Southampton finally took a chance.

Tuesday marks Howe's first anniversary in the job and this was another illustration of the startling progress which Newcastle have made under him - as well as how far they still want to go.