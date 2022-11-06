Analysis: Southampton 1-4 Newcastle
Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport
The message coming out of the away dressing room was a measure of how far Newcastle have come under Eddie Howe.
After an emphatic victory which earned a sixth win in seven matches and moved the Magpies to third in the Premier League, Howe and his players all spoke about a performance which was below the team's recent standards.
The passing was not as smooth as they would have liked and an element of control was lacking.
But what they did superbly was finish the opportunities which they created.
Miguel Almiron, a player reborn under Howe, epitomises the confidence flowing through the side and continued his hot streak with a seventh goal in seven games.
Once substitute Chris Wood buried the second, it felt like game over. Joe Willock made sure it was before Bruno Guimaraes restored the three-goal cushion after Southampton finally took a chance.
Tuesday marks Howe's first anniversary in the job and this was another illustration of the startling progress which Newcastle have made under him - as well as how far they still want to go.