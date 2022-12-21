Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United pick up their quest to win a first trophy since 2017 with a warning from manager Erik ten Hag ringing in their ears.

United take on Burnley on Wednesday having ended the first part of the season by losing once in 12 matches - and winning nine - since that horrible defeat at Manchester City on 2 October.

But it is fair to say Ten Hag won't be letting his players rest on their laurels.

“I am happy with the way the players perform and the fact they play as a team with the right spirit and the right mentality," he said.

"But there is always a battle to keep that progress going. It means keeping the high standards.

"I always say, satisfaction makes you lazy. If you are too satisfied with yourself and the team, you will not maintain those high standards.

"It’s up to me to control that and set a good example."

Ten Hag has been reflecting on progress since he replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Dutchman is pleased with what he has seen but says there is still plenty of work to do.

"I knew it would be a difficult project," he said. "Manchester United was not in the circumstances that you would expect of them.

"I think now we’re in the right direction but we’re far away from where we need to be."