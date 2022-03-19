Confirmed team news: Middlesbrough v Chelsea
- Published
Middlesbrough are in good form at the moment and name an unchanged side from the one that beat Birmingham in the Championship last-time out.
Josh Coburn, who scored the winner against Tottenham in the last round, is on the bench.
Middlesbrough XI: Lumley; Dijksteel, McNair, Fry; Jones, Taverneir, Howson, Crooks, Taylor; Balogun, Connolly.
Subs: Daniels, Hall, Olusanya, Peltier, Watmore, Bamba, Bola, Coburn, Boyd-Munce.
It has been a short turnaround since Chelsea's Champions League game in Lille, so boss Thomas Tuchel makes five changes.
Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount start, while Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech also come in.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.
Subs: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kenedy, Chalobah, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Vale, Werner