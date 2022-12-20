'Return of Rowles Royce can get Hearts motoring in race for third'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

Before Jambos across the country lay out the jam tarts and Newcastle Brown ale for Santa on Saturday night, there is a very real possibility that there could be a celebratory dram to toast Hearts finishing the festive season in third place.

Granted, the victory against Kilmarnock last Saturday did have elements of good fortune including some gift giving from ex-trialist Joe Wright, who handed Hearts a couple of presents on the day, but the win was well deserved.

Manager Robbie Neilson was able to field a starting 11 that only a few ardent supporters have argued against pre-match but as the 3-1 result shows, he got his entire game-plan spot on.

Having Josh Ginnelly play through the middle in recent games is paying dividends, as he looked a constant threat with his electric pace against the Kilmarnock backline and richly deserved his goal.

Even Robbie’s subs at 2-1, which saw him withdraw Ginnelly and future multi-millionaire and Lionel Messi’s best pal Cammy Devlin for Kio and Jorge Grant, were good calls as he tried to match up the physicality posed by Kilmarnock and stop the pendulum of momentum from swinging in Derek McInnes’ side’s favour.

If there’s one thing that needs addressed at training this week, it’s Hearts’ vulnerability at conceding goals when defending set-pieces. The warning signs were there in the dying embers of Saturday's first half as Liam Donnelly rose from a free-kick and put his header inches wide. Yet, midway through the second half, the 6ft 4in Ash Taylor managed to sneak round the back and get a strike on goal unopposed.

No wonder Craig Gordon was shaking his head, with his opportunity of getting Hearts’ secnd clean sheet in league competition out the window. That now leaves us with just three clean sheets from 25 games from in all competitions this season.

That said, having Kye ‘Rowles Royce’ back for the trip to Tannadice will improve the chances of Hearts leaving Dundee United with the coveted three points and Gordon being able to see that ‘clean sheet bonus’ in his next payslip.

Rowles had a strong World Cup alongside Harry Souttar in the heart of the Socceroos defence and he’s a player Jambos should treasure while he is here.

I know the club said at the recent AGM they wouldn’t want to lose him unless it’s for a significant amount, but if he’s able to tighten our defence and helps steer us to third place, then he’ll have a bounty on his head of a few million pounds that many clubs will want to take the plunge on.