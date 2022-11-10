'He was the one player I could rely on' - Rodgers as Justin faces long absence
- Published
Brendan Rodgers says he is "hugely disappointed" for James Justin after confirming the Leicester full-back will miss most of the season with an Achilles injury.
The 24-year-old opened the scoring against Newport in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but was taken off on a stretcher in the second half.
It is doubly tough for Justin after he missed much of the 2021-22 season with a cruciate ligament injury.
"We're hugely disappointed for him," said Rodgers, "and it's a huge blow. He's loved by his team-mates and we feel for him because he had a long period out and worked hard to get back.
"To see him suffer again is not so nice. He's saddened but he's a strong character."
Justin won his first cap for England in June and was on the fringe of Gareth Southgate's thoughts as he named his squad for the World Cup.
Rodgers thinks that without the injury he would have been a firm contender to go to Qatar.
"He probably would have been close to Gareth's plans," said Rodgers. "He's the one player I can rely on from a defensive perspective to do the job I want him to do."