Champions League 'a great opportunity to show we are going in the right way'

Antonio Conte says this season's Champions League gives Tottenham a great opportunity to show the progress they are continuing to make.

After two seasons away from the competition, Spurs return to Champions League action on Wednesday when they host Marseille.

Reflecting on last season's hard work that saw Spurs finish fourth, the Italian said: "First of all, we are having a Champions League press conference for what we did last season.

"I think last season we did a fantastic job with the club and with the players. Honestly, it was difficult only to think to play Champions League this season. Instead, with hard work and great compactness we got this achievement.

"First of all we are to enjoy this important competition in Europe. For sure, we want to play to try to do our best. We have to play with ambition and with great desire, with great will.

"I know very well this tournament is really difficult, it is the most difficult in the world. But at the same time it is a great opportunity to show we are going in the right way, that we are making a step forward and we want to try to improve and to give satisfaction to our fans and then to give satisfaction to ourselves."