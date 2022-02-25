Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Liverpool to win on penalties after extra time.

I have a feeling this game is going to go the distance. Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has a history of making saves in penalty shootouts, including against Leicester in the quarter-finals, and I just wonder if this final will end up being settled in the same way.

Whoever wins, it will be extremely close. Chelsea will make sure of that, even though their form is not great. They carry much less attacking threat, but they are still solid and have not lost that.

Liverpool are on a fantastic run of nine straight wins in all competitions and scoring plenty of goals too, but they might have to be patient at Wembley as they try to break the Blues down.

Taka's prediction: 2-1

Liverpool have been playing really well but this is a final. You don't know what will happen on the day, and the best team doesn't always win. Look at last season's Champions League final as proof of that. It will be a tight game but Chelsea will win - or I hope so anyway.

