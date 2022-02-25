Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Demarai Gray are back in training, but Lampard needs to make a decision on whether they will start, given the opposition.

Ben Godfrey is still out, while Lampard wouldn't say if Vitaliy Mykolenko would be in the frame.

On the Ukrainian, he added: "He's ok, I've spoken to him and the club have spoken to him. He has every bit of support we can offer him".

Providing service to Dominic Calvert-Lewin without Gray and Doucoure is not down to "the wingers, not Calvert-Lewin, it's a team issue. It's a team structure issue."

On recent form, Lampard said he knew it wouldn't be plain sailing and added "players have been working hard towards getting a result tomorrow".

When asked if he will consider different formations, he said: "In my time here, half of my decisions are shaped through injuries. When you lose two strong centre-halves, it’s a difficult thing to manage".

Lampard said there is a reason why Manchester City are top and the best team, but Everton "have to worry about ourselves".

