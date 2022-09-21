Newcastle academy graduate E﻿lliot Anderson has signed a new long-term deal at St James' Park.

T﻿he 19-year-old midfielder has made four appearances this season after a successful loan spell at Bristol Rovers, where he helped Joey Barton's side to promotion.

"I love playing for Newcastle United and committing my future to the club is something I've really wanted to do," said Anderson.

"M﻿y aim coming back into pre-season was to work hard and earn the opportunity to stick around. Hopefully I can keep improving and contribute to the team."

B﻿oss Eddie Howe is thrilled to have secured the signature of the promising midfielder.

"﻿We are all delighted with Elliot's development," he said. "He is natural talent and he also has an excellent work ethic and always wants to learn.

"﻿He has earned his chance and has set a great example to our young players."