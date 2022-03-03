Lots of questions remain for Abramovich

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Not for the first time this week, Chelsea's statement last night posed as many questions as it did answers.

We know owner Roman Abramovich wants to sell the club, we know that the asking price is around £3bn, although industry experts think that is steep, and we know that there are interested parties already, with reports suggesting that a Swiss and American billionaire are in the mix.

But there are lots of questions Abromovich's finances. The statement last night said he would write off the £1.5bn loan to Chelsea, and any "net proceeds" from the sale would go to a charitable foundation for "all victims of the war" in Ukraine.

The meaning of "net proceeds" has drawn a lot of debate. Will that mean all of the money, minus costs, goes to the foundation? Will it be the money raised minus the £1.5bn loan? And do "all victims" mean that funds will be directed to Russians and Ukrainians?