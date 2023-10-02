Dale Johnson, editor at ESPN FC, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the VAR error that led to Liverpool having a goal wrongly disallowed for offside at Tottenham:

"They're going to have to look at the way they communicate to make sure this simply cannot happen again - because it's such a huge mistake, the biggest one there's been in the Premier League.

"We've obviously had controversies in the past, but this is one which really is going to go on for a long time, as we've seen from the statement we've had from Liverpool."