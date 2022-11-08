O﻿n the first anniversary of being appointed Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe believes training sessions have helped turn the Magpies from relegation favourites to top-four contenders.

When asked what he initially highlighted that needed to be changed, he said: "Taking myself back I knew we were in a big fight to stay in the league.

"When you know you are coming into that situation there are a few fundamental things you need the team to deliver. One of them was a really big emphasis on our training. We wanted to be really solid and improve our defensive record and that came down to really drilling the players on the training pitch and their attitude from day one was so good.

"That was where we tried to put all our emphasis. We felt we had players at the other end who were capable of scoring goals, we just needed to try to solidify the team."