Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Patrick Bamford has been upping his minutes and influence game by game as he returns from long term injury.

An impressive first half showing in the vital victory over Norwich City from United's main striker will beg the question of head coach Jesse Marsch if he can last further at Wolves on Friday night.

Record signing Rodrigo (quad) had a minor issue which saw him withdrawn from the fray on the hour after one of his best showings for the Whites. His sprint from the bench to celebrate Joe Gelhardt's late winner against Norwich suggests he could well be available for the trip to Molineux.

What does Marsch make of Bruno Lage's side who have won their last two games and are pushing for European qualification?

Marsch was present at the under-23s' 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Elland Road in midweek. The standout moment belonged to midfielder Archie Gray, 16, who struck a magnificent goal.

Marsch's thoughts on whether he sees Gray as part of his immediate plans and his feelings about the club's academy will be interesting.