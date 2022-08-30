Eric Dier has questioned the Premier League’s gentle fixture schedule at the start of the season as he gears up for a gruelling period of games between now and the World Cup.

After three blank midweeks to begin the 2022-23 campaign, Spurs now face a Tuesday or Wednesday game every week, bar the September international break, until mid-November.

Up against West Ham tomorrow night, Dier admits he does not understand why some fixtures have not been played earlier in the season.

“We knew the last three weeks wouldn’t represent what the season is going to be like,” he said.

“I think it’s strange that we’ve had one game a week for three or four weeks and then suddenly you’re playing midweek games until November.

“It doesn’t make much sense to me but it is what it is. Now the season really starts.”

Spurs have won three and drawn one of their opening four games, their best start to the season since 2009-10 when they won all of their first four.

“We’ve improved the squad and we have a lot of depth,” said Dier. “We have to look after ourselves as best as we can, with our recovery and our professionalism.

“I enjoy playing so for me it’s no problem. I’m still feeling good about it.”