Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

The news from the City Ground comes as a surprise, but a welcome surprise. It is rare for a football club to offer an under-pressure manager real backing and support.

Certainly, it will come as a welcome surprise to the vast majority of Nottingham Forest fans, who have backed the head coach in any way they can over the past few days - from singing his name loudly when 3-0 down at Leicester, to inundating social media with messages of support.

Whether fan power has helped to sway this decision is hard to gauge, but it has undoubtedly been difficult for the club to ignore this week.

The feeling from a significant number of those fans has been that, even if the worst happens this season and Forest return to the Championship, Cooper is the best man to lead them back up. And like Burnley and Norwich did with Sean Dyche and Daniel Farke respectively, perhaps this is an indication feelings at the City Ground are now similar towards their head coach.

The statement from the club suggests they are together as a group and determined to move up the table.

Monday's game at home to Aston Villa always felt like it would be 'Steve Cooper appreciation night'. This news won't change that.

However difficult the current spell is, perhaps now fans can look forward to more of those famous celebratory Cooper fist pumps in the future.