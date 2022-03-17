Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says his side need to "dust ourselves off" after the late disappointment at Chelsea ended a nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

The Magpies play Everton tonight at Goodison Park and could move 14 points clear of the relegation zone with a win.

Speaking to Footballers' Football podcast co-host Michail Antonio, Wilson expressed his frustration with the refereeing decisions that went against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge but says the result is not "season-defining".

"We need to bounce back," he said. "We deserved more from the game but it's only a little bump in the road.

"I have faith in the boys and games against Chelsea are not really our season. We need to be taking points from the teams below us to keep building that gap to the relegation zone and pack around it.

"We don't want to get sucked back into it so we'll refocus and go again."

Wilson is wary of the threat Everton will pose despite not seeing an upturn in results since Frank Lampard became boss.

"The new manager has not had the same effect as ours did but at some point things will turn," he said. "There will be a catalyst for them - hopefully it's not against us."

