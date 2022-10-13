'We have created some magic moments that forever will be history'
Thomas Frank has been reflecting on his time at Brentford, saying there have been more ups than downs.
Sunday will mark four years in charge of the Bees for Frank, who was asked in his pre-match press conference whether the job has been what he expected.
He said: "It has been more. Sometimes you go into a job and have dreams and ambitions but never know if you will achieve them.
"We could sit here for hours to talk about the journey. It has been a remarkable and unbelievable journey with ups and downs, but mainly ups.
"We – and I mean we – that’s me, my staff, everyone working at the club, the fans, the players have together created some magic moments that forever will be history in Brentford and I am very proud to be part of that."
Frank hopes the players can bounce back from last week's 5-1 defeat by Newcastle against Brighton and said a Friday night home game is the perfect opportunity to give the fans something to smile about.
He said: "We know that the fans are amazing but it is up to us also to create energy so we can bounce off each other and come flying out. A home game, under the floodlights, is very important."
On the 5-1 defeat at Newcastle he said: "It was a long 24 hours. We made some big mistakes in the game. It’s football and it happened but I will be very disappointed if we don’t come flying out tomorrow night under the floodlights at home."