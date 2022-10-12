R﻿angers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has played down speculation linking 18-year-old defender Leon King with Manchester United, Leeds and Newcastle.

Van Bronckhorst is increasing King's first-team involvement this season, with the teenager making nine appearances including a start in last week's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

"You will see him tomorrow," the Dutchman said on the eve of Rangers' home game with Liverpool.

"I haven't heard from any interest down south. When you are performing well in Scotland you will get interest. Leon is a player who is developing really well.

"He played some games last year but we wanted to make space for him to get more minutes and he is performing really well.

"I think his future is very bright but he needs to continue playing well and training well and we are helping him in that process."