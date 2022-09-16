S﻿hamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Manchester United's revival following a poor start to the season was brought to a halt by Real Sociedad last week, but the side got back to winning ways with a professional job against Sheriff.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role.

The 37-year-old had not scored in his previous eight games stretching back to the end of last season, but he got off the mark in this campaign by slotting in a spot-kick - the 699th club goal of his career.

He will not get the chance to add to that until 2 October against rivals Manchester City, as Sunday's scheduled Premier League game against Leeds has been postponed.

Ten Hag's squad will then be tested to its limits after the international break with a gruelling period of 13 games in the space of 43 days before the season stops in November for the Qatar World Cup.

Despite being in good recent form, Jadon Sancho failed to make the England squad for the forthcoming Nations League matches and his World Cup place is now in serious doubt.

But he sent manager Gareth Southgate a reminder of his capabilities by turning a defender and calmly converting his third goal of the season.