Ross County boss Malky Mackay: "Disappointed obviously, but very proud of the team in the way they played and tactical discipline they showed to match Celtic.

"Celtic eventually got a couple of goals but they didn't have many chances.

"We five five guys who will be ready for the first game [after the break[ at St Johnstone who haven't been in the squad for six to eight week.

"We're at bare bones at the moment but the break gives everyone the chance to rest and recover."