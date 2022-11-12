Celtic 2-1 Ross County: What did the manager say?
- Published
Ross County boss Malky Mackay: "Disappointed obviously, but very proud of the team in the way they played and tactical discipline they showed to match Celtic.
"Celtic eventually got a couple of goals but they didn't have many chances.
"We five five guys who will be ready for the first game [after the break[ at St Johnstone who haven't been in the squad for six to eight week.
"We're at bare bones at the moment but the break gives everyone the chance to rest and recover."