W﻿e asked our expert fans if any Manchester United player would get in a combined Manchester XI from the nine years following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

M﻿anchester City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

Despite wanting to be as cutting as can be when talking about the red side of Manchester in terms of combined XIs, it would be a little disingenuous of me to suggest that not one single player in nine years of football would make it in.

Wayne Rooney, Robin Van Persie and Michael Carrick stand out, while Daley Blind would be as likely as any due to his technical ability and our patchy left-back situation. There are players who at their greatest capabilities would, like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Victor Valdes, but not the United version of them.

Of the current squad, peak Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane would get in but not this version of themselves. Over the years there have been a couple who on ability may well have got in that coincided with City players not quite up to it in certain positions, but the list is short.

M﻿anchester United: Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV, external

I can't blame fans of other clubs for revelling in how bad our downfall has been after we feasted on Premier League titles for two decades, and this conversation epitomises that.

No United player gets into a Manchester XI from the past nine years? That period (conveniently!) starts the season after we last won the title with one of the best ever Premier League strikers in Robin van Persie. There's a fair debate to be had between him and Sergio Aguero.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he'd be the first name on the teamsheet if we're simply looking at an overall best XI rather than what he's done since his return.

United have been a joke for the best part of a decade - absolutely. But we're heading in the right direction now.

Ask this question again in two seasons and the answer is likely to be very different.

