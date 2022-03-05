Leicester 1-0 Leeds: Brendan Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to BBC Match of the Day: "Leeds had three opportunities but Kasper has made three good saves. We also had opportunities as well. It was always going to be a tough game. They have good players. They were playing slightly differently but they always play to the end.

"I can't praise my players enough after a tough game in midweek. I'm proud of the team's courage.

"Games with Leeds can sometimes be a bit chaotic but the goal came when we could control it. Barnes finishes it really well. He is a player getting better and better at this level, so I'm really pleased."

On Kasper Schmeichel's performance: "It's what you want your goalkeeper to do when they are called upon. You have to fight, you know they have quality and when he was asked to make saves he did that."

On Leicester's season: "It tells you everything about the spirit of the team. We will play better this season, but we have showed a real resilience and a tough mentality, and that's important in the Premier League.

"The players have been quite good but not had the performances they deserved. But I feel we are getting to that spirit and cohesion we have had during most of my time here."