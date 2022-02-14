Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at the King Power Stadium

West Ham remain in the top four but manager David Moyes will be annoyed at how his team lost control of this game.

The Hammers were well on top and the home support fractious until that cheap penalty concession right on half-time.

They then lost their way, became sloppy, but credit is due for the manner in which they pushed until the end to snatch a draw.

Jarrod Bowen was the early star of the show but West Ham posed little threat after the break until Craig Dawson sent the rain-soaked travelling fans wild with delight in stoppage time.

West Ham have every right to be elated with their current league position but there was a carelessness about this performance that may well have cost them an important win.