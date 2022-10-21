Steve Davis has revealed the qualities he wants to see from his Wolves players as he seeks to find a route out of trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The 57-year-old has been given the Wolves job until after the World Cup and he says he is focussing on some of the fundamental aspects of Premier League football.

“You have seen some signs already,” he said. “We’ve got to start fighting more, working harder than our opponent. We have the technical quality and now it’s time to fight, work and show the other qualities that we need.

“I watched Leicester last night and I saw a team willing to roll their sleeves up and fight for their manager. That’s what I want from this group. It’s time to show our teeth.”

Three of Wolves’ four games before the break for the World Cup are at Molineux and Davis is determined to use that as inspiration, even if he concedes it can sometimes be harder to play at home when the team is struggling.

“You can sometimes see the nervousness in our play and mistakes coming in,” he said. “But I can only talk about the one game I took [against Nottingham Forest last Saturday].

“We dominated against a team around us and we have got to believe we can do that against the better teams as well.”