Adam Idah is still sidelined and Andrew Omobamidele is still struggling with his back so will be out "for the near future".

Smith says he has a decision to make with keeper Tim Krul back in training and putting himself in contention.

On if this will be the closest relegation fight in recent years, Smith said: "There are big games coming up to play. We know we have to win games to draw other teams in." He added: "The table has had a real uneven look to it with postponements and will start taking a lot more shape when everyone has played even games."

Smith reiterated: "We can’t control what happens away from our performances. If they are good enough then the results follow. Staying up will be solely down to what we do and not what other teams do."

On Idah's absence being a big blow, Smith said: "He just started to perform in a more consistent manner. He’s a young player and has a bright future. Yes, he’s a loss - but we have some good players coming back as well."

Smith is looking forward to upcoming games. He said: "They are the challenges we want. Performances and learning has improved but we need to put it into practice."

Smith said he wants Christos Tzolis "to forget the price tag and enjoy his football" after losing confidence recently.