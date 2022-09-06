Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

On Sunday, Marcus Rashford produced match-winning goal contributions for the third game in Manchester United's past four. Dare I say it... he could be returning to his brilliant best.

United have responded to Erik ten Hag's nightmare start with a quartet of wins on the bounce. Triumphs over title challengers Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal fell either side of successive away successes for the first time since May 2021 - and clean sheets were kept in both.

Rashford, starting as the central striker in Anthony Martial's absence, has played a crucial role.

He netted the winner against Liverpool, assisted Jadon Sancho's decisive finish at Leicester City and recorded two more goals after creating the opener in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

It's refreshing to stand on the Stretford End and watch United repay their rapturous support by competing in big clashes after a painfully prolonged hiatus. That was one of Ten Hag's prominent tests.

It's just as much of a relief to see 24-year-old Rashford rediscover his confidence in front of goal - particularly in one-on-one scenarios. Improving Rashford is another test the new United boss has passed with flying colours.

After an out-of-sorts 2021-22 campaign, Rashford could be back in business.