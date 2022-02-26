Everton v Man City: Confirmed team news

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not make Everton’s squad because of a groin injury sustained in training, with fit-again midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure replacing him in the starting line-up.

That is the only change by Frank Lampard from last week’s defeat by Southampton. Ukraine left-back Vitalii Mykolenko is on the bench, along with winger Demarai Gray who is back after missing two games with a hip injury.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Doucoure, Gordon, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Gray, Townsend, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli