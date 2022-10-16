S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

N﻿ewcastle have taken points off both Manchester teams now and were fully deserving of this one.

E﻿ddie Howe has given the Magpies a defensive solidity they have rarely been noted for, which is making opposition attacks having to work for their opportunities.

I﻿t was a task too demanding for Manchester United, at least until Marcus Rashford came on, and underlined just what a difference Christian Eriksen makes given his absence today was a major factor in their lack of creativity.