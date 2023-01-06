Your Vialli memories

Our live text has been asking for your memories of Gianluca Vialli after the former Chelsea striker and manager died aged 58.

Here are some of your comments:

Alf: Fighting back the tears but also remembering some of the sweetest times of my childhood. The main two that stand out are seeing Luca put four past Barnsley live and watching him score with an orange ball in the snow against Tromso. Sleep tight, Luca.

Jamie: When I was eight years old, I was mascot for Tottenham against Chelsea when Vialli was their manager. Little shy me stared in awe as the Chelsea team walked through the tunnel to their changing room. Before I knew it, Vialli was asking if I wanted a photo with him, clearly aware that this was a huge moment for me. Some 22 years on, I still remember this moment.

Sam: I was at Oakwell when Vialli scored four against us in a 6-0 win for Chelsea in 1997. He was on fire that day. What a player and what a loss.

Mick: As a kid, I remember this bald Italian who you just couldn't dislike being on the telly lifting the FA Cup and Cup Winners' Cup for Chelsea. What a player and gone far too soon.

Jim: I became a fan of his from watching Football Italia on a Sunday morning, so when he joined my team - Chelsea - I couldn't believe it! As a 15-year-old, I happened to stay in the same hotel as the Chelsea team at a pre-season tournament in Nottingham that same summer. I was beyond excited I might meet him. And I did. Sure, I found him having a sneaky ciggie with Frank Lebeouf and Robbie di Matteo round the back of the hotel, but still I met Luca! Rest easy, Mr Vialli.

