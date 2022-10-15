Bournemouth interim manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It’s a good point [but] it’s a terrible penalty decision. I’ve been told that Jefferson [Lerma] is holding Mitrovic, but why Mitrovic falls backwards I have no idea. He pulls Jefferson over, otherwise you wouldn’t fall that way. I think it’s a terrible decision.

"The result is the result. I think the boys played extremely well. I’m just disappointed that [the penalty decision] cost them what they deserved.

"There’s no disappointment with what our team produced today – zero – but when the game swings to 2-2 we need to go about it a different way. When the lads did that they stuck to it, but my overriding feeling is disappointment. If you’ve played the game, you know that’s not a penalty.

"I need to see the game back because they had some moments, as we did. My first thought was that I was pleased with what [the players] offered. At the moment it seems like these decisions are going against us. I think we’ve had six or seven VAR reviews since I took over and we’ve got zero. Hopefully we’ll start to get those.

"I’m delighted with what the lads have produced in all six games I've been in charge of."