Transfer news: Gil could stay at Valencia

Winger Bryan Gil could stay at Valencia next season after joining the Spanish club on loan from Tottenham in January. (Star), external

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing defender Emerson Royal from Spurs. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham could offer defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is on loan at Celtic, or midfielder Harry Winks to Southampton as part of a deal to bring in 19-year-old right-back Tino Livramento. (Football Insider), external

