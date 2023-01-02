Aberdeen v Ross County: Ramirez starts

After four consecutive defeats, Jim Goodwin rings the changes for Aberdeen.

Christian Ramirez, who scored 16 goals last season, has been largely sidelined in this campaign. However, the American starts alongside Luis Lopes and Bojan Miovski as Goodwin names three strikers for the clash with Ross County.

He is one of three changes from the 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock, with captain Anthony Stewart returning to the defence following suspension and Leighton Clarkson starting in midfield.

Jack Mackenzie, Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan drop out.

