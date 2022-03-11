Frank on injuries, confidence and Burnley
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:
Frank confirmed Christian Eriksen is likely to start again after impressing on his full debut in the 3-1 win at Norwich, adding: "He did well and I still believe there is more to come from him." Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer are also fit.
He expects Brentford's first win in eight Premier League games will give the Bees a boost, saying: "That little extra energy and confidence that win gives to the players is extremely important."
Brentford are seeking victories in successive Premier League games for the first time and Frank said: "Back-to-back wins would be very nice. It is very difficult to get that in the Premier League - that's our aim. We need to be brave."
On visitors Burnley, Frank said Brentford are expecting a "big battle" and added his team needed to be "strong on the second ball and very strong defending set-pieces".
The Dane identified Burnley's delivery from wide areas as a key area where the game could be won or lost, saying: "They produce the most crosses in the league so we need to stop crosses and get body contact when the crosses do come in."